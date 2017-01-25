Monroe postpones Snow Sculpting Competition to 2018

After an unseasonably warm winter Monroe’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) announced that the Inaugural State of Connecticut Snow Sculpting Competition and Winter Fun Festival is postponed to 2018.

Barbara Fahr, the EDC chair said that each snow sculpture requires more than 2,000 pounds of snow and that there wasn’t enough snowfall this year to stockpile the amount needed for the festival.

Fahr said the decision “was difficult” due to the expected positive economic impact to the area and desire to give Connecticut residents something fun to do in at home the midst of winter.

She said Monroe’s planning team will be working over the next 11 months with experts from other surrounding state and the national competition to address warm weather challenges so that we will be able to host Connecticut’s Inaugural Snow Sculpting Competition and Winter Fun Festival regardless of what Mother Nature offers in 2018.

“We are optimistic that we will not face this unseasonable weather again but should that occur, we’ll be ready,” Fahr said.

The EDC thanked the town departments, community resources and numerous volunteers that have assisted with planning and have agreed to continue planning next year’s event. The EDC also recognized CERT, Police Department, Monroe Fire Marshal, Monroe Volunteer Fire Department, Monroe Senior Center, Boy Scout Troop 63, Board of Education, Monroe’s Arts and Culture Council, WMNR, Lake Zoar Drive In, Two Planks Theater, Wholesale Computers, Monarch Landscaping, Project Warmth, friends and family of EDC members, all the area restaurants and businesses participating and the sponsors for their work with planning and organizing the event.

For more information about tickets, event schedule, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, and entering the competition go to http://www.monroect.org/EDC or visit the EDC Facebook page.