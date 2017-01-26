Masuk track to be named for Coach Butler

Last week the Board of Education unanimously decided to name the new Masuk track for high school track coach Ed Butler.

Prior to the vote, current students, parents and track alums spoke to the board members asking them to honor Butler by naming the track after him.

Butler has been working and coaching at Masuk since 1977.

Ali Moraveck, a former Masuk track athlete, said Butler was “by far the best coach” she had ever had and credited Butler with inspiring her to become a collegiate athlete.

“The lessons he instilled in me as my coach are some of the most important that I’ve learned in my life,” she said. “He has touched and impacted so many of our lives. He taught us sportsmanship, hard work, humility, and dedication.”

Abbey Saia, another former athlete, said Butler is “the most caring, dedicated person” and that there isn’t anyone more deserving than Butler for the track to be named after.

Kathy Moraveck, a Masuk parent, spoke on behalf of herself and the Winkler family to urge the board to name the track in Butler’s name.

“He fosters a culture of positive teamwork and camaraderie within the Masuk team, and he teaches the sport of track unlike so many other high school sports,” the Winkler family letter said.

She said Butler “really embodies what high school sports are all about.”

Masuk High School principal Joe Kobza said he supports naming the track in honor of Butler.

“The relationships he forges with students is absolutely incredible. Kids absolutely admire the man. Coaches respect him,” he said.

Masuk’s athletic director, John DeGennaro, said he’s thrilled that the board considered honoring Butler by naming the track after him and noted that Butler won the SWC Outstanding Coach of the Year Award in 2014.

DeGennaro read a letter submitted by Amanda Snyder, a former Masuk track captain and Yale captain.

“Coach Butler once told me life is all about the journey and the journey is all about your companions. By virtue of his compassion and loyalty, Coach Butler is exactly the kind of companion that makes a life journey so wonderful for those around him,” the letter said.

Kobza also said, “There isn’t a more beloved figure in this school let alone this town than Ed Butler.”