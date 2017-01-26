Monroe Courier

K-9 Gunner retires from force

Last week the Monroe Police Department’s K-9 Gunner signed off for the last time.

After five and a half years, Gunner retired from his police duties on Jan. 18.

The department said Gunner has been with his handler, Officer Jeffrey Loomis, since June 15, 2011 and that “he’s worked on many noteworthy cases”.

Last year Gunner was rushed to the veterinary hospital with a life threatening illness and he was able to return to work just weeks later.

“Gunner will be sorely missed by the men and women of this department and we wish him a happy and long retirement,” the department said.

