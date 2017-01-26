Historic moment

Over the weekend we witnessed a massively important historical event. This is the kind of moment that makes people sit up and take notice, the kind of day that people will reflect on in the future, that will be written about in history books. No it was not the presidential inauguration.

Thousands of people gathered together across the country, across the world to raise their voice and make themselves heard during the Women’s March on Jan. 21.

People came together to celebrate their differences and to demand that their human rights be protected no matter what minority group they identify with.

“In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us,” the Women’s March website states.

They set out to make their voices heard and their call echoed across the globe as Sister Marches took place across the United States and in an estimated 80 countries around the world.

This march is important, it empowers groups that have felt voiceless. It called for solidarity. It was a peaceful protest. In Washington D.C. alone, there were more than half a million people present — which is considerably more than the attendance for the presidential inauguration the day before.

This is a huge deal, this matters. However the fight isn’t over yet. To extend the march’s moment into a historical movement people cannot grow complacent and the demands do not stop here.

The government works for us, the people of the United States. Our politicians are employees that we hire to represent our interests on a temporary basis. Yes, they should be respected — everyone deserves respect — but silently seething over important issues does not correlate to respecting our elected officials.

So what’s the next step? Contact your representatives. Demand that they act. Are you concerned about what the new presidential administration is planning for the environment, for education, for LGBT rights, for health care, for immigration, for national security, for net neutrality, for domestic policy, for the economy, for the National Parks, for the president’s Twitter usage or “alternative facts” or any of the other policies that will rise out of the White House? Then tell your representatives what you want.

We have the control, we are the ones that cast our votes to place these politicians in power. So like any good employer, tell your employees what they need to do to properly do their job. Tell them what matters to you. Tell them what needs to be done.

Demand that our employees do their jobs and cast their votes the way the people want them cast.

Remember the politicians, the government, the White House and the president serve us. It is time to remind our politicians who is in control here.

Not sure how to contact your representatives? The following officials represent Monroe:

State Representative J.P. Sredzinski: [email protected] or 860-240-8700.

State Senator Marilyn Moore: 860-240-0425

State Senator Kevin Kelly: [email protected] or 1-800-842-1421.

Senator Richard Blumenthal: tel (860) 258-6940

Senator Chris Murphy: (860) 549-8463

Congressional Representative Jim Himes: 203)333-6600

Governor Dan Malloy: (860) 566-4840

White House: (202) 456-1111

Looking for another way to make your voice heard? The Women’s March website will be posting 10 actions to take in the first 100 days of the new administration to help you make your voice heard.

Now use your voice. We are in charge.