Wrestling: Masuk defeats Bunnell

By Andy Hutchison on January 25, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Zach Minch of Masuk High won his 126-pound bout via fall against Bunnell. — Andy Hutchison photo

The host Masuk High wrestling team defeated Bunnell of Stratford 55-24 on Wednesday night.

In the 120 pound division, Masuk’s Mike Fedorko pinned Mike Amorando in 1:20. At 126 Masuk’s Zach Minch pinned Frankie Mahar in 47 seconds.

Tore Gambino, of Masuk, scored a 14-6 decision over Julian DeMatteo at 132.

Masuk’s Curtis Fedorko pinned Sean Abner in 1:26 for a victory at 138. Masuk’s Jason Lobdell was taken into the second period by Michael Pastor before prevailing via pin in 3:12 for a triumph in the 145 division.

At 152 Bunnell’s Giancarlo Barbalinardo pinned Brendon Attah-Agyeman in 1:12.The Bulldogs earned another win at 160 as Jack Sullivan pinned Masuk’s Austin Pompa in 1:46.

At 170 Masuk’s Rodolpho Matthews pinned Sean Romero in 50 seconds. Masuk’s C.J. Zaccagnini pinned Anthony Martire in a time of 1:22 to capture the 182 weight class bout.

In the 195 battle, Masuk’s Justin Scianna beat Jason Milfort in a 7-2 decision. At 220, Masuk’s Rob Krawjewski pinned Danny Nguyen in 1:15.

Masuk’s Luke LaRiviere (106) picked up a forfeit win. Bunnell wrestlers Xavier Rojas (113) and Charles Newtwon (285) won via forfeit.

 

Connecticut is 10th most affected state by ACA repeal Next Post Masuk track to be named for Coach Butler
