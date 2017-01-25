Wrestling: Masuk defeats Bunnell

The host Masuk High wrestling team defeated Bunnell of Stratford 55-24 on Wednesday night.

In the 120 pound division, Masuk’s Mike Fedorko pinned Mike Amorando in 1:20. At 126 Masuk’s Zach Minch pinned Frankie Mahar in 47 seconds.

Tore Gambino, of Masuk, scored a 14-6 decision over Julian DeMatteo at 132.

Masuk’s Curtis Fedorko pinned Sean Abner in 1:26 for a victory at 138. Masuk’s Jason Lobdell was taken into the second period by Michael Pastor before prevailing via pin in 3:12 for a triumph in the 145 division.

At 152 Bunnell’s Giancarlo Barbalinardo pinned Brendon Attah-Agyeman in 1:12.The Bulldogs earned another win at 160 as Jack Sullivan pinned Masuk’s Austin Pompa in 1:46.

At 170 Masuk’s Rodolpho Matthews pinned Sean Romero in 50 seconds. Masuk’s C.J. Zaccagnini pinned Anthony Martire in a time of 1:22 to capture the 182 weight class bout.

In the 195 battle, Masuk’s Justin Scianna beat Jason Milfort in a 7-2 decision. At 220, Masuk’s Rob Krawjewski pinned Danny Nguyen in 1:15.

Masuk’s Luke LaRiviere (106) picked up a forfeit win. Bunnell wrestlers Xavier Rojas (113) and Charles Newtwon (285) won via forfeit.