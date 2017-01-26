Zentangle class offered at Trumbull Historical Society

The Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., will be offering a class in Zentangle for teens and adults on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2-4 p.m. Zentangle is a way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. It increases focus and creativity and no prior experience is required.

Fee is $20 and all materials will be provided.

Instructor Jamie Johnson is a Certified Zentangle Teacher (CZT), with a PhD in art history and more than 10 years in museum education. Her blog can be seen at yankeetangler.blogspot.com.

Registration is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Email your name, phone number and number of registrants to: [email protected]

For more information, call 203-377-6620. The class fee will be payable on the day of the class.