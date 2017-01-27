Health Department provides blood pressure screenings

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in every three adults has high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

The Monroe Health Department is providing free blood pressure screenings to anyone eighteen years of age or older. No appointments are necessary. A trained health professional will take your blood pressure and provide you with additional information or a referral if needed.

Hypertension is a silent disease, most people do not know they have it. Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to heart attack or stroke. Having blood pressure measurements taken can help to identify if a person is at risk.

The next blood pressure screening location will be at Jockey Hollow Middle School at 365 Fan Hill Road on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Health Department will also have host additional blood pressure screening at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library at 733 Monroe Turnpike on Feb. 4 from 11:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m., Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon and Feb. 7 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To make an appointment for the screening contact the department at 203-452-2818 for additional information.