Town waits for DTC to announce candidate

With First Selectman Steve Vavrek’s decision not to run for re-election this year, who will be picking up the first selectman mantle?

Last week Vavrek announced that after 28 years of community involvement he will no longer be politically involved in the town.

Vavrek said Monroe has changed over the years; he believes the town will benefit from new ideas and it is time for “the next wave” to come in.

“Over the past 28 years, much has changed. In our town, in our region, in our state, in our country, and in our world, new, fresh ideas are being developed and must be listened to,” he said. “While we should admit that there is much to learn from the past, new eyes and fresh, bold new ideas are needed to move us all with the times.”

The Republican Town Committee quickly announced that Ken Kellogg will be running for the first selectman’s seat.

Kellogg’s campaign will be focused on keeping government small and taxes low, while still making proper and necessary investments in the community.

“We must do everything in our power to ease the tax burden on our residents,” he said. “My vision is to challenge ourselves and the way we do things in Town Hall, starting with a collaborative and comprehensive approach to strategic planning. I also look forward to the creation of clear, consistent and predictable processes focused on increasing customer service while identifying opportunities to lower the cost to taxpayers.”

Kellogg has a diverse background. He has been a small business owner with decades of corporate senior management, local government, and public service experience.

“I have a proven track record of serving Monroe as a volunteer for 10 years, including the last two years on Town Council, where I spearheaded numerous vital municipal projects such as the creation of a new health department and a new senior tax relief program.”

At this time the Democratic Town Committee has not announced who will be running on behalf of that party.

The Courier reached out to Town Council member Nicholas Kapoor to inquire whether he will be running for Vavrek’s seat.

“I have been approached and am seriously considering running for first selectman. I grew up in Monroe and love this town. It would be an opportunity of a lifetime to give back to the town that has given me so much,” Kapoor said.

He said he will make his decision about running for the position in the spring. For now, Kapoor said, he is focusing on the town’s economic concerns.

“I have been listening to residents and businesses around Monroe about our business climate, tax rate, and many other issues facing our town for the last several months. Over the next several weeks I will continue to do so,” he said. “I hope to dedicate much time and effort to the upcoming budget and making sure the Monroe taxpayers are getting the best bang for their buck and continuing to emphasize the need for proper and logical economic development and grant writing to lower the tax burden on residential taxpayers.”