Monroe Schools mourn loss of student

During last week’s Board of Education meeting the board had a moment of silence for Ciara O’Driscoll, a 12-year-old student that died due to complications from Dravet Syndrome on Jan. 16.

Board of Education Chairman Donna Lane said O’Driscoll’s death was “ shocking and heartbreaking.”

“There are no adequate words to express the loss of one of our children. For eight years we’ve watched Ciara grow from a pre-schooler to a pre-adolescent, overcoming challenges everyday. In June we recognized Ciara at our Moving Up ceremony, stating that Ciara has enriched us all by teaching us the meaning of perseverance. Her willingness to try, positive outlook, kindness to others and can-do attitude makes her truly special. We as a school community mourn the loss of Ciara,” Lane said.

She said the school community will support the O’Driscoll family as they grieve for Ciara.