Police logs Jan. 16 to Jan. 22

The Monroe Police Department responded to 26 alarms, 21 medical emergencies and one 911 hang-up between Jan. 16 and Jan.22.

Monday, Jan. 16

8:24 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two vehicles were in a collision, no injuries reported.

2:18 p.m. — Car accident reported on Maple Drive. A vehicle struck a stone wall.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

4:39 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

5:46 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car struck a utility pole.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

9:01 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

11:43 — Animal complaint reported on Barn Hill Road. Person said they saw a coyote.

11:45 — Animal complaint reported on Shadow Wood Circle. Person said they saw a coyote.

2:25 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car struck another in a parking lot and left the accident scene.

3:40 — Vandalism reported on Old Fish House Road. The Webb Mountain Park sign was vandalized.

6:09 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Thursday, Jan. 19

10:59 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 58-year-old Timothy Codespoti after he turned himself in on a warrant. He was allegedly arrested for failing to appear. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

1:12 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 27-year-old Michael Watkins after he turned himself in on a warrant. He was allegedly arrested for failing to appear. He was released on a $500 bond.

2:03 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

4:13 — Complaint reported on Old Tannery Road. A person said they received phone calls regarding their daughter.

Friday, Jan. 20

10:56 a.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

4:25 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:18 — Fraud complaint reported on Route 111. An employee was paid with a prepaid Visa on a scam phone call.

5:36 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:34 — Car accident reported on Richards Drive. Two cars were in a collision.

Saturday, Jan. 21

5:27 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

10:13 — Noise complaint reported on Purdy Hill Road. Person complained about a loud party. Residents agreed to lower volume.

Sunday, Jan. 22

12:07 a.m. — DUI reported on Elm Street. A car rolled over and struck a stone wall. Police arrested 21-year-old Daniel Castorina for an alleged DUI and failure to drive in the proper lane. He was released on a $500 bond.

1:36 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

1:32 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a deer.

2:07 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car struck a parked car in a parking lot.

