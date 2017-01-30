Monroe Courier

Jan. 30 Town Council briefs

By TinaMarie Craven on January 30, 2017

During Monday’s Town Council meeting the members noted several appointments and donations made to town organizations.

Donations

Donations to the Friendship fund from a resident in the amount of $100. Project Warmth received a $1,000 from a local organization.

The Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Services received donations from various residents in the amount of $130. The Food Pantry was given $2,660 in donations from various residents and organizations around town.

Appointments

Marcy Lafollette was re-appointed to the Assessment Board of Appeals for a term ending November 1, 2019.

Jon Stone was re-appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term ending October 21, 2020.

Dan Hunsberger was appointed to the Town Council to fill the vacancy created by Phyllis Kansky.

Jonathan Formichella was named to the Planning & Zoning Commission as an Alternate to fill the vacancy created by Michael O’Reilly.

Leslie Gosselin was appointed to the Commission on Aging for a term ending July 2, 2019. Jaime Geisel was also appointed to the Commission on Aging for a term ending July 2, 2018.

Tim O’Donnell was appointed to the Architectural Review Board for a term ending December 5, 2017.

