Jan. 30 Town Council briefs

During Monday’s Town Council meeting the members noted several appointments and donations made to town organizations.

Donations

Donations to the Friendship fund from a resident in the amount of $100. Project Warmth received a $1,000 from a local organization.

The Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Services received donations from various residents in the amount of $130. The Food Pantry was given $2,660 in donations from various residents and organizations around town.

Appointments

Marcy Lafollette was re-appointed to the Assessment Board of Appeals for a term ending November 1, 2019.

Jon Stone was re-appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term ending October 21, 2020.

Dan Hunsberger was appointed to the Town Council to fill the vacancy created by Phyllis Kansky.

Jonathan Formichella was named to the Planning & Zoning Commission as an Alternate to fill the vacancy created by Michael O’Reilly.

Leslie Gosselin was appointed to the Commission on Aging for a term ending July 2, 2019. Jaime Geisel was also appointed to the Commission on Aging for a term ending July 2, 2018.

Tim O’Donnell was appointed to the Architectural Review Board for a term ending December 5, 2017.