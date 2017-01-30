Writer’s bloc: Integrity

When his assistant, Frank Waterson, was killed in a home invasion-robbery, our company comptroller, Mike Harlo, asked me to be his new assistant.
Months later some irregularities in the books caught my eye. I brought them to Mike’s attention and he assured me the entries were all ok; that I should just ignore them. I was hesitant to doubt him since his reputation was impeccable and his charisma strong. I was the new guy on the job, still learning.
But at some point it seemed that too many questionable checks and money transfers went to apparently non-existent companies and then disappeared.
Soon I started receiving “commission” checks from some of those companies.
When I told Mike about them he said, “Yeah, you’re entitled. You take care of me and I’ll take care of you.” I was surprised but the extra money was much appreciated.
I had to ask, “Ok, but is it honest?”
“Of course, don’t worry about it; it’s just the way things are done.”
I believed him, but soon I became convinced that something illegal was going on. I decided to make copies of all questionable transactions going back to my first day on the job, and before. I opened a special savings account and put all my “bonus” or questionable money into it for safekeeping, just in case. Then I purchased a small recorder which I secretly turned on every time Mike and I talked.
One day the manager of production went to Mike about a charge to his department that couldn’t be explained. Afterwards Mike stormed into my office and demanded to know why I hadn’t covered up the problem, saying “So some of this is under the table. You’re getting your pay-off aren’t you? If you bring this gravy train down it will come down around your shoulders, not mine.”
“But you assured me that this was all legitimate!”
“It is.”
“Look, Mike, this is my integrity you are selling. That’s not for sale at any price!”
“Maybe so but if we get audited it will be you who will go to jail. Don’t be stupid, play the game…or you might end up like Frank.”
“What’s this got to do with Frank?”
“Nothing!”
As he stormed out of my office the mention of Frank tore through my mind. Could it be…was that a threat?
That night I called the company attorney and took all my records, the bank receipts and the tapes of our conversations to him. He viewed it all and said I should leave it to him.
The next day the auditors came in.
The audit found Mike guilty of embezzlement. They took his fingerprints which matched those found at Frank’s home after the break-in. Then they got a search warrant for Mike’s home where they found the gun which, ballistics proved had killed Frank.
Writers’ Bloc:
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Writer’s bloc: Integrity
By By Russ Hartz on January 30, 2017 in Commentary · 0 Comments
