BOE recognizes turf committee

By TinaMarie Craven on January 31, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Board of Education recognized the Masuk Turf Building Committee for their hard work and dedication in overseeing the completion of the turf project.

Superintendent Jim Agostine and Board of Education Chairman Donna Lane recognized Rick Henderson, Vic Cincetta, Mark Hughes, Bill Lardi, Jeff Raucci, Christine Cascella, Joseph Kobza, John DeGennaro, Jack Zamary, Gabi DiBlasi and John Battista for their work on the project.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the board’s heart for all the hard work the building committee did to bring this turf field up and running in a short time period,” Agostine said.

He said it was a great experience to work with the committee and that the new field looks great.

Lane said the project went very “smoothly” and thanked the committee for their dedication to the project.

