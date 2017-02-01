Monroe Courier

Feb. 1 school notes

Miami University

Jeffrey Sadownick was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2016 fall semester.

Miami University students who achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average for first semester 2016-2017 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

University of Scranton

Anna DiTaranto is among the more than 1,500 students named to the University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the fall semester to make the dean’s list.

