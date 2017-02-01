Glastonbury resident to run for governor’s seat

Prasad Srinivasan announced that he will run for Governor in 2018.
Subsequent to announcing his candidacy for Governor on December 16, 2016, Srinivasan has raised $12,786 in one hundred and forty-six (146) contributions for the brief two week quarter ending Dec. 31.
“I am extremely pleased to see the alacrity behind our campaign,” Srinivasan said. “The energy, the enthusiasm, and the encouragement of the people are the driving force providing momentum to my campaign.”
Srinivasan is a physician who has been treating pediatric and adult patients with allergies for over thirty years. In November, Srinivasan was overwhelmingly re-elected to the State House of Representatives for his fourth term, and is currently a member of the General Assembly’s Public Health, Judiciary & Environment Committees. Srinivasan and his wife, Kala, live in Glastonbury, and have two children and four grandchildren.
“I have begun to tour the State, and to listen to the concerns of our citizens. We need to
revive our state, and lead our state to prosperity,” said Srinivasan.