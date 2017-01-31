Lions learn about local history

Kevin Daly of the Monroe Historical Society Board of Directors and Save Our Stepney Taskforce recently visited the Monroe Lions Club to discuss the history of the Stepney Cemetery.

During a very interesting presentation, Daly supported his comments with images of unique tombstones. Some of the more notable people interred there are:

Betsy Sherman of Easton who died in 1794 at 5 years, ten months and 16 days. She became the first person from outside of Monroe’s Burr family to be buried in this cemetery.

Captain Allan Corning, a Union soldier who according to local lore, fought at Valley Forge, crossed the Delaware River with General George Washington and was present at the surrender of Lord Cornwallis.

William Sherwood, a Monroe motorcycling enthusiast who was buried along with his motorcycle.

Edward Warren, the paranormal investigator and author who along with his wife Lorraine are best known for research involving the Amity Hill Horror.

The Monroe Lions Club continues to have very interesting speakers at their regular monthly meetings.

Anyone interested in learning more about this civic club’s projects and programs should contact Lion President Frank Bent at 203-650-5632.