The Pomperaug High boys basketball team defeated Masuk High, 92-60, at Strong Gymnasium on Friday night.

Chase Belden scored 26 points for Pomeraug (8-4), while Josh McGettigan added 23.

Trevor Rooney paced Masuk (3-8), which lost its sixth straight, with 18 points. Ryan Winkler chipped in with 15.

Masuk returns to action on Monday night, when it hosts Abbott Tech of Danbury (6-7) at 7.