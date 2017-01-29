Boys hockey: Trojans lance Panthers

Kyle Roberts and Josh Marhinez had two goals apiece in leading the Lyman Hall/Haddam-Killingworth/Coginchaug co-op hockey team to a 6-1 CIAC Division III win over Masuk on Saturday night at The Rinks in Shelton.

Hunter Boileau also added a goal, along with an assist, as the Trojans improved their record to 5-6.

Masuk’s lone goal was scored by Elijah Begin in the third period.

The Panthers have scored only one goal in their last three games and were outshot by the Trojans, 34-11.

Masuk’s record dropped to 4-5.

“You can’t win if you don’t compete and we definitely didn’t compete tonight,” said Masuk coach Andy Townsend. “We lost just about every one-on-one battle and rarely had control of the puck in their end of the ice. We simply haven’t been able to score goals.”

Tag Weiss made 24 saves for Masuk, before being replaced halfway through the third period by Colin Charney (two saves, one goal).