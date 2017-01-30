Monroe Courier

Judd Road closed after oil truck tipped over

By Nancy Doniger on January 30, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Regional, Town Government · 0 Comments

Judd Road will be closed while the DEEP cleans up the spill.

Judd Road will be closed for several days while state crews clean up a “huge” oil spill that happened today when a delivery truck tipped over.

“The oil truck ran off the road and overturned between North Street and Judd Road in Monroe,” Easton Police Sgt. Will Spencer said. “Through traffic won’t be allowed to go further than North Street. The detour will direct drivers up to Stanley Road where they can drive to Hattertown Road or cut over to Knapp Street.”

The truck, which was carrying 2,500 gallons of oil, is teetering off the edge of the road. Complicating matters is the fact that the oil spilled into wetlands. It will take some time for state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection crews to clean it up, Spencer said.

The truck driver from Parkway Oil Company Inc. out of Fairfield  swerved off the road and tipped over while trying to avoid a deer, according to Spencer.

“People aren’t banned from their houses,” Spencer said. “Through traffic will be affected.”

The affected area is in Easton for a quarter mile north and then turns into Monroe, but the majority is in Easton.

The oil truck is teetering on the edge of wetlands off Judd Road.

