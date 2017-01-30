CT has 10th highest gas prices in the nation

Connecticut has moved down one place — to 10th place — in terms of having the highest average state gas prices in the nation.

Today’s (Jan. 30) Connecticut price averages $2.44, $.02 cents less compared to this time last week. On the National level, average prices at $2.27 are $.04 cents lower compared to this time last week.

Prices have been dropping slowly since earlier this month because the US has increased its own production activities. Couple this with a decrease in driving demand, prices continue to drop at the pump. The increased US production continues to offset OPEC’s recent efforts to rebalance the global oil through production cuts.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in Connecticut’s four regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.53

New Haven/Meriden $2.42

Greater Hartford $2.42

New London/Norwich $2.39

Statewide average $2.44

Today, Ohio registers the lowest average at $2.072, followed by Indiana at $2.03. Hawaii continues to lead the pack with highest prices in the nation at $3.07 followed by California at $2.80. Connecticut continues to hold steady at 9th place in terms of the highest state prices in the nation.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 61 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 2 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services.