Monroe Courier

Memory Café: A Caregiver Support Group at Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull

By Julie Miller on February 13, 2017 in Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, 2415 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, will host Memory Café: Caregiver Support Group for caregivers of a loved one with memory challenges on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon. Taking care of a loved one with memory challenges is difficult. Join them for their monthly caregiver support group to share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others on the same journey. Lunch will be served.

Caregivers are invited to bring their loved one to spend time with staff while they participate in the support group.

Call 203-397-6800 to RSVP or for more information.

Related posts:

  1. Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull hosts the following programs
  2. Upcoming events at Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull
  3. George’s Hill support group at Unity Hill United Church of Christ
  4. George’s Hill social engagement group meet Thursday

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Donald P. Burrell, 88 Next Post HAN Connecticut News, Feb. 13
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress