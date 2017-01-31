Obituary: Charles Goncalves, 93, of Monroe, formerly of Trumbull

Charles Goncalves, 93, of Monroe, formerly of Trumbull, vice president at Silliman Company, general manager for O & G Industries, husband of Marie Pires Goncalves, died Jan. 26, at home.

Born in Ludlow, Mass., son of the late Jose and Ricardina Fernandes Goncalves; U.S. Army veteran, World War II.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons, Charles Goncalves Jr. and his wife, Lynn of Bridgeport and Robert Goncalves and his wife, Joan of Stratford, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions: any Youth Soccer League.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.