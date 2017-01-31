Monroe Courier

Obituary: Charles Goncalves, 93, of Monroe, formerly of Trumbull

By HAN Network on January 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Charles Goncalves, 93, of Monroe, formerly of Trumbull, vice president at Silliman Company, general manager for O & G Industries, husband of Marie Pires Goncalves, died Jan. 26, at home.

Born in Ludlow, Mass., son of the late Jose and Ricardina Fernandes Goncalves; U.S. Army veteran, World War II.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons, Charles Goncalves Jr. and his wife, Lynn of Bridgeport and Robert Goncalves and his wife, Joan of Stratford, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions: any Youth Soccer League.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 31 Next Post Connecticut Sports Talk, January 31
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress