Obituary: Dimitrula Balamaci “Trulie” Rich

By Monroe Courier on January 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Dimitrula Balamaci “Trulie” Rich, rehabilitation aide, wife of the late Charlie Rich, died Jan. 24, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport on Oct. 7, 1926 to the late Dimitrie and Vasilichia (Cipu) Balamaci.

Survived by two children, Lori Appelberg and her husband, Neil of Monroe, and Charles M. Rich of Bridgeport, two grandchildren, sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by brother, Dennis, stepfather, and three first cousins.

Memorial contributions: St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church.

Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher and Son Community Funeral Home, Monroe.

