Obituary: Joseph A. Cacciola of Monroe

Joseph A. Cacciola of Monroe, formerly of Roxbury, Mass., worked for IBM for 30 years, husband of the late Dolores Nina Taddonio Cacciola, died Jan. 24.

Born April 11, 1939, in Boston, Mass., to the late Natale and Mary Josephine Amentola Cacciola.

Survived by daughter, Michele Ann Wisentaner and her husband, Douglas James of Monroe, a son, Joseph Gerard Cacciola and his wife, Julie Ann of Ashburn, Va., three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sisters, Catherine (Lena) Trevisone, Nancy, and Mary Ann Cacciola, brothers, Sal, Ralph, Anthony, and Blaise (Billy) and an uncle.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m., Saint Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike. Burial will follow in Monroe Center Cemetery Monroe. Calling hours: Friday, Feb. 3, 4-8 p.m., Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher and Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe.

Memorial contributions: Thomas Merton Center, 43 Madison Ave., Bridgeport CT. 06604 or Saint Jude Food Pantry c/o Saint Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe CT. 06468.