Monroe police named in ACLU report

Monroe’s Police Department was recently criticized in an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) report, “Earning Trust: Addressing Police Misconduct Complaints in Connecticut,” claiming that the ACLU was unable to get information about how the local officers handle complaints about police personnel.

Criticisms

The report states that the ACLU made repeated attempts to contact Monroe police to gather survey information over the phone but was transferred to a voicemail box on the initial and follow-up calls. The report notes that in addition to the Monroe department, the Naugatuck, New Milford, Newtown, North Branford, Ridgefield, Rocky Hill, Waterbury, and Waterford departments, did this.

The report also notes that Monroe is one of 12 departments in the state from which it was unable to gather information, and it goes on to single out Monroe’s department because the ACLU had similar issues with contacting it in 2012.

“The absence of information from these agencies is itself cause for alarm, as it suggests that concerned residents would be similarly frustrated in attempts to learn how to file complaints,” the ACLU report said.

However, the Monroe Police Department does have an online form in English and Spanish for the public to make complaints about the department.

Chief response

Monroe’s police chief, John Salvatore, spoke with The Courier about the ACLU’s report and how the department handles complaints about the department. Salvatore is also the president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association.

Salvatore said he didn’t know what the ACLU callers did and that because the calls were made months ago he doesn’t have any way of addressing the missed calls.

“This was a survey, this was not anybody making a complaint,” he said.

He went on to say that the department does take complaints over the phone and via email, written and in-person complaints.

“We don’t turn people away,” Salvatore said. “So the [report’s] inference there is that not only the Monroe Police Department but a significant number of departments are not compliant, and that’s a big assumption.”

He also said he was frustrated because the report casts a negative light on the police.

“We are certainly interested in serving our communities the best we can. We’re not perfect but we do pretty good in Connecticut compared to some other states,” Salvatore said.

Processing complaints

Salvatore said he personally oversees all personnel complaints and ensures that each complaint is thoroughly investigated.

Once a complaint is received, Salvatore assigns a ranking officer to investigate the complaint and has the officer notify the complainant that it has been received, unless it was made anonymously. The investigating officer will contact the complainant for follow-up information if the person gave his or her name and later inform the person of the outcome of the complaint.

Salvatore also said that complaints often arise from misunderstandings, because the complainant may have been interacting with an officer during an “emotional ordeal.”

He said people may pick up complaint forms at Town Hall and the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, in addition to finding them online.

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski is currently working on legislation to improve 911 dispatch and ensure the safety of police officers. After the ACLU published the report, The Courier contacted him about the ACLU’s comments on the department.

“After reading the ACLU report, I went online to the Monroe PD website, where I found not only the Monroe Police Complaint Policy but also a complaint form. I also spoke directly with police Chief Salvatore, who explained the process of officer complaints and how they are received, processed, investigated, and resolved. I have been reassured that the Monroe Police Department is adequately handling any complaints being made against them, despite the ACLU’s findings in their unofficial report,” Sredzinski said.

System flaws

If a person makes a phone complaint about the department, Salvatore said, the dispatcher will transfer the call to a supervisor, as taking personnel complaints is not part of a dispatcher’s job. At times a caller may be transferred to voicemail because a supervisor may not be available in that moment.

Again, he lamented not knowing the manner in which the survey callers failed to receive a response. He said that “if there’s a problem with our practice or procedure, we would adjust it,” but because he doesn’t have all the information about the ACLU’s attempted calls, he can’t do that.

He also noted that the report does not say the department failed to respond to a complaint, but rather that it failed to respond to a survey.

“There is no evidence that we, even anecdotally, that the Monroe Police Department turned away a complaint.”

Salvatore also said he was disappointed with the ACLU report and how it makes police seem untrustworthy.

“Unfortunately, [the report] is an attempt to discredit the police,” he said. “This keeps a divide between the police and their respective community.”