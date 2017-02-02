Monroe Courier

Library hosts Take Your Child to the Library day this weekend

By Monroe Courier on February 2, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

February book discussion

The library announced that Kitchens of the Great Midwest will be the February’s book. Come share a lively discussion with us. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the front desk one month prior to the discussion date. No registration necessary.

Library Day

On Feb. 4 the library is hosting Take Your Child to the Library Day. The event is packed with different activities throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children are invited to participate in the scavenger hunt, make crafts, see a magic show and play bingo at the library. The program is free and does not require registration.

T-Shirt scarves for teens

On Feb. 6 the library will host a t-shirt scarves workshops for teens at 4 p.m. Kids in grades six through 12 can make these great accessories by painting, cutting and stretching old t-shirts.

Raid your closets or shop the thrift stores. Participants must bring two cotton t-shirts, men’s size XL or larger. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Movie night

The library will screen Deepwater Horizon on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Registration not required.

Cupcake crafting

The library will hold a Valentine’s Cupcake crafting event for teens on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades seven through twelve are invited to decorate cupcakes at the library. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen movie night

The library will host a movie night on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. The library will be screening Irobot for teens in grades seven through twelve. Pizza will be available. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Related posts:

  1. Library hosts presidential lecuture
  2. Library offers art programs
  3. Library holds teen advisory meeting next week
  4. Vision services and an author will pop by the library this week

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Monroe police named in ACLU report Next Post Community briefs Feb. 2
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress