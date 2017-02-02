Library hosts Take Your Child to the Library day this weekend

February book discussion

The library announced that Kitchens of the Great Midwest will be the February’s book. Come share a lively discussion with us. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the front desk one month prior to the discussion date. No registration necessary.

Library Day

On Feb. 4 the library is hosting Take Your Child to the Library Day. The event is packed with different activities throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children are invited to participate in the scavenger hunt, make crafts, see a magic show and play bingo at the library. The program is free and does not require registration.

T-Shirt scarves for teens

On Feb. 6 the library will host a t-shirt scarves workshops for teens at 4 p.m. Kids in grades six through 12 can make these great accessories by painting, cutting and stretching old t-shirts.

Raid your closets or shop the thrift stores. Participants must bring two cotton t-shirts, men’s size XL or larger. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Movie night

The library will screen Deepwater Horizon on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Registration not required.

Cupcake crafting

The library will hold a Valentine’s Cupcake crafting event for teens on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades seven through twelve are invited to decorate cupcakes at the library. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen movie night

The library will host a movie night on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. The library will be screening Irobot for teens in grades seven through twelve. Pizza will be available. Register online at www.ewml.org.