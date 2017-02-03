Stepney PTO host Winter Carnival

This weekend the Stepney Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will be hosting the annual Winter Carnival on Feb. 4.

Stepney principal Bruce Lazar said the carnival is “the shining star of the winter season.”

Theresa Oleyar carnival co-chair said this year’s carnival will feature the Pyramid Shriner Clowns, more than 20 games, food and her favorite event the Celebrity Pie Face.

“We throw pies at our First Selectman, Steve Vavrek, and several teachers from Stepney,” she said.

She also said that the Celebrity Pie Face activity is for children only, parents cannot throw pies at Vavrek.

“People should come to the carnival because there’s not a lot going on in winter and the kids can burn off some extra energy,” Kate Briggs, carnival co-chair said.

Admission to the Winter Carnival is free however to play the games, patrons have to purchase tickets, which can go for $10 for 36 tickets. All proceeds from the carnival will go to the Stepney PTO to fund teacher mini-grants and field trips.

Oleyar said people should come because it gives them something different to do.

“This has turned into such a great event,” she said. “The school community really comes together.”