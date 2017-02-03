Monroe to buy 5 new fire trucks

The Town of Monroe approved $3.8 million to fund the purchase of five new fire trucks for the Stepney Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, and the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department during a town meeting on Jan. 23.

These new trucks, including a tower-ladder, engine-rescue, engine-tanker, engine and tanker continue on the significant progress the town made in 2009 when six fire trucks were purchased.

The five trucks will replace six older trucks that have served the town over the last two to three decades; however, increasing maintenance and repair costs along with technological advancements in fire fighting equipment and techniques called for change.

The departments would like to thank the hardworking individuals on our volunteer truck planning committees, Town Council, Board of Finance and most importantly the voters for working with us and approving these funds.

“The citizens and visitors of the town should feel great about Monroe’s commitment to public safety; in our eyes it is second to none,” the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

Kevin Catalano of the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department said the trucks will arrive in 2018 and that the departments will provide updates as the information becomes available.