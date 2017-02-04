Parks and Rec announces February pool schedule

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Masuk Pool

Open swim times for February are Monday through Thursday evenings from 6 -7:45 p.m. (6:30-7:45 on Feb. 7 and Feb. 21) and Saturdays from 12:30-1:45 p.m. The pool will be closed on Feb. 11, 14 and 17-20. As this schedule may change due to school closings/usage, please remember to check our website (MonroeRec.org) and information/cancellation line (203-339-6106) for updates. Masuk Pool Memberships are sold at the pool during open swim times. Membership Fees are: adult (age 18-59) $50 resident/$100 non-resident, child (age 3-17) $40 resident/$80 non-resident, senior (age 60+) Free. Daily fees for non-members (age 3-59) are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Payment for membership or daily fees is by cash or check only.

Pool parties are held on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons and must be booked on-line at www.MonroeRec.org. A maximum of three groups can be booked each day/night. Fee is $150.

Youth Swim Lessons

Lessons for children ages four and up are based on a logical, six level progression that helps swimmers develop their water safety, survival and swimming skills. It is designed to give participants a positive learning experience. The prerequisite for each level is the successful demonstration of skills from the preceding level, except for Level 1, which has no prerequisites. Maximum of six participants per class for Levels 1-3. Maximum of eight participants per class for levels 4 and 5. Session 6: Mon/Tue/Thur, Feb. 13 – 28 (no class Feb. 20). Times: 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Levels 1, 2) and 6:45-7:45 p.m. (Levels 3,4,5). Registration deadline: Feb. 5. Fees: Level 1 and 2 $60 resident/$70 non-resident; Level 3 and higher: $70 resident/$80 non-resident.

ArtSmart! Studio

Text a friend and meet at the ArtSmart! Studio located at 152 Lynn Drive for a creative evening out. This monthly workshop series provides a great opportunity to socialize in a safe setting with other creative minds and projects sure to please the more sophisticated tween artist. The February project is Pop Art Hearts using block printmaking. Workshop is for 10-14 year olds on Friday, Feb. 10 from 7:00-9:30 p.m. Fee: $35 resident/$40 non-resident. For program information, contact Kathy Vincent at kathy@artsmartstudiomonroe.com.

Wolfe Park Picnic Reservations

The Parks and Recreation Department will begin to accept picnic reservations for Wolfe Park on Wednesday, Feb. 15. There are two areas (Concert and Pond View) located on the pool side and three picnic areas (Oak Grove, Lake Pavilion and Cedar Grove) located on the lake side of the park that can be reserved. The Cedar Grove picnic area is a small picnic spot near the parking area halfway down Doc Silverstone Drive which can be reserved for a maximum of four hours for up to 12 people. All other picnic areas can be reserved for the day with a maximum of 200 people.

2017 Summer Job Applications

The Monroe Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for summer jobs and will do so until Friday, March 17 (Monday, April 17 for SFD Counselor/CIT). The following positions are available to be applied for at this time: Admissions Monitor, Seasonal Park Security/Boat Ramp Attendant, Park Maintainer 1-3, Lifeguard 1-3, Swim Instructor, Summer Fun Days Counselor/CIT. All lifeguard applicants (new and returning) must attach a copy of all pertinent certifications or the application will not be accepted. Job descriptions and applications can be obtained at the office Monday–Thursday from 8:30–4:30 and Friday 8:30-1:30 or downloaded from www.monroerec.org. All applicants must be 16 years old by May 1, 2017 to be eligible for employment (CITs must be 15 years old by June 1, 2017).

Summer Fun Days Camp

The 2017 Summer Camp season is right around the corner and our Summer Fun Days staff is working diligently to arrange a fun and exciting camp for youngsters entering Pre-K through 9th grade. Whether you’re Fun Days are for Playmates (Pre-k through first grade), Kids (grades two through five) or Tweens (grades six through nine), we will have something special in store for you. Summer Fun Days is scheduled to begin Monday, June 19 and run until Aug. 11 between the hours of 9-3 p.m. New this year, all programs will allow you to register on a weekly basis. This option will allow parents more flexibility in their scheduling. In addition, Fun Days for Playmates will offer a half day or a full day option for the campers. Once again, offering more flexibility for parents and creating an opportunity for children to experience time away from home and to interact with children of their own age on a regular basis.

Online registration will begin March 1 and will continue through the summer. Early-bird registration discounts will be offered from March 1- April 30. Take advantage of the savings and secure your spot in the program. A onetime discount will apply to families with two or more children in the program. An additional reduction in price is offered to those that register for all 8 weeks. Extended day care is also available from 7:30-9:00 am and from 3:00-5:30 pm (discounts do not apply for extended day). Playmates and kids will be held at Chalk Hill School; Tweens will meet at Wolfe Park.

Once the information is online and you have any questions regarding specific camps and programming, please feel to email us at sfd.directors@gmail.com.

For financial assistance information, please contact MaryAnn Kalm at (203) 452-2803 or email mkalm@monroect.org. All applications for assistance must be received by May 30.