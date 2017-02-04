Monroe Courier

American Legion to meet in March

The next meeting of the Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 in Monroe will be held at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Monroe Senior Center located at 235 Cutler’s Farm Road.

Post 176 members and Auxiliary Unit 176 members will meet at the same place and time.

Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Senior Center.  

Qualifying veterans who would like to join the Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 are encouraged to call Post 176 Commander, Victor Yanosy at 203-261-6978 or Senior Vice-Commander, Jan Larsen at 203-268-9594 to request an application. New members should submit a copy of their DD214 with the membership application. Dues are $30.00 and include a subscription to the American Legion Magazine.

Dates of eligibility:

  • WWII Dec. 7, 1941 – Dec. 31, 1946
  • Korea June 25, 1950 – Jan. 31, 1955
  • Vietnam Feb. 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975
  • Lebanon/Grenada Aug. 24, 1982 -July 31, 1984
  • Panama Dec. 20, 1989 -Jan. 31, 1990
  • Persian Gulf Conflict Aug. 2, 1990 – the present

 

