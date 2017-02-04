American Legion to meet in March

The next meeting of the Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 in Monroe will be held at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Monroe Senior Center located at 235 Cutler’s Farm Road.

Post 176 members and Auxiliary Unit 176 members will meet at the same place and time.

Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Senior Center.

Qualifying veterans who would like to join the Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 are encouraged to call Post 176 Commander, Victor Yanosy at 203-261-6978 or Senior Vice-Commander, Jan Larsen at 203-268-9594 to request an application. New members should submit a copy of their DD214 with the membership application. Dues are $30.00 and include a subscription to the American Legion Magazine.

Dates of eligibility: