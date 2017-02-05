Monroe Courier

Police logs Jan. 23 to Jan. 29

By TinaMarie Craven on February 5, 2017

The Monroe Police Department responded to 25 alarms and 18 medical emergencies between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29.

Monday, Jan. 23

9:34 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

10:01 — Phone complaint reported on Settlers Farm Road. Person said they received suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be with the IRS.

1:22 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. One car rollover.

3 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car went off the road and struck a mailbox, no injuries reported.

7:06 — Car accident on Route 111. A car struck a rock in the shoulder after swerving to avoid colliding with another car.

7:48 — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

8:06 — Animal complaint reported on Route 34. Person said they saw a wolf or large coyote.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

4:16 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a utility pole, no injuries reported.

12:03 p.m. — Fraud complaint reported on Secret Hollow Wood. Person reported an internet scam.

1:55 — Larceny reported on Vincent Drive. Person said an iPad was stolen from their residence. The investigation is ongoing.

3:24 — Fraud complaint reported on Lazy Brook Road. Person said someone stole their identity.

4:21 — Criminal arrest reported on Hiram Hill Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Richard Cliggott for three different warrants and charged him with allegedly violating his probation. His bond was set at $125,000.

Thursday, Jan. 26

12:49 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 30-year-old Jamie Castaneda for an alleged DUI and for failure to stay in her lane. She was released on a $500 bond.

1:21 — DUI reported on Route 34. Police arrested 53-year-old Liberto Freitas for an alleged DUI and driving without headlights.

11:12 — Criminal arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Jackson for allegedly failing to appear. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

Friday, Jan. 27

8:06 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

6:22 p.m. — Car accident reported on Moose Hill Road. A car struck a deer.

Saturday, Jan. 28

1:35 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 23-year-old Daniel Kegyes for an alleged DUI and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.

8:56 p.m. — Larceny reported on Route 111. Person said $300 and two cartons of cigarettes were taken by a former employee.

9:59 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car struck a utility pole which resulted in a power outage.

Sunday, Jan. 29

12:49 p.m. — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision.

4:22 — Animal complaint reported on Stonehedge Lane. Person said three bobcats were in their yard.

5:25 — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 48-year-old Gary Noble for an alleged DUI, failure to obey officer’s signal and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.

