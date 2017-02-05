Police logs Jan. 23 to Jan. 29

The Monroe Police Department responded to 25 alarms and 18 medical emergencies between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29.

Monday, Jan. 23

9:34 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

10:01 — Phone complaint reported on Settlers Farm Road. Person said they received suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be with the IRS.

1:22 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. One car rollover.

3 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car went off the road and struck a mailbox, no injuries reported.

7:06 — Car accident on Route 111. A car struck a rock in the shoulder after swerving to avoid colliding with another car.

7:48 — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

8:06 — Animal complaint reported on Route 34. Person said they saw a wolf or large coyote.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

4:16 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a utility pole, no injuries reported.

12:03 p.m. — Fraud complaint reported on Secret Hollow Wood. Person reported an internet scam.

1:55 — Larceny reported on Vincent Drive. Person said an iPad was stolen from their residence. The investigation is ongoing.

3:24 — Fraud complaint reported on Lazy Brook Road. Person said someone stole their identity.

4:21 — Criminal arrest reported on Hiram Hill Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Richard Cliggott for three different warrants and charged him with allegedly violating his probation. His bond was set at $125,000.

Thursday, Jan. 26

12:49 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 30-year-old Jamie Castaneda for an alleged DUI and for failure to stay in her lane. She was released on a $500 bond.

1:21 — DUI reported on Route 34. Police arrested 53-year-old Liberto Freitas for an alleged DUI and driving without headlights.

11:12 — Criminal arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Jackson for allegedly failing to appear. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

Friday, Jan. 27

8:06 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

6:22 p.m. — Car accident reported on Moose Hill Road. A car struck a deer.

Saturday, Jan. 28

1:35 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 23-year-old Daniel Kegyes for an alleged DUI and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.

8:56 p.m. — Larceny reported on Route 111. Person said $300 and two cartons of cigarettes were taken by a former employee.

9:59 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car struck a utility pole which resulted in a power outage.

Sunday, Jan. 29

12:49 p.m. — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision.

4:22 — Animal complaint reported on Stonehedge Lane. Person said three bobcats were in their yard.

5:25 — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 48-year-old Gary Noble for an alleged DUI, failure to obey officer’s signal and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.