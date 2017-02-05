Light reading for Trump times: Immigration

Recently the media has been buzzing about how copies of George Orwell’s 1984 were sold out on Amazon after a week of aggressive executive orders burst forth from the White House.

Orwell’s 1984 is a literary classic, a novel that is often included in high school English curriculums. The book deals with the omniscient government leader known as “Big Brother,” censorship and mass brainwashing through the creation of newspeak (a language that eliminates words and phrases that could incite political rebellion).

Given America’s renewed literary thirst, the Courier has compiled a list of texts that readers might find interesting in this new political era.

However, after giving it some thought, we decided to break up this column into a few different articles related to the White House’s recent policies. This week we’re discussing immigration.

The Donald wants to build “The Wall” and prevent certain types of immigrants and refugees (particularly from Syria, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia) from entering the country — even if they have the proper visas and green cards. The action to ban these refugees resulted in the government being sued, the former Attorney General Sally Yates stating that she wouldn’t defend the ban and then her dismissal.

For a moment we will ignore the fact that the president is the son of an immigrant and the husband of an immigrant.

In this moment we would like you to consider why a person chooses to leave their home country — it certainly isn’t for the dream of a house with a white picket fence. People come to this country in search of a better life, to escape war, to escape poverty, to provide the “American Dream” for their families. Many of us are the descendents of immigrants, ask your relatives why they chose to come to the United States, ask them for their stories. For those of you who no longer have a loved one to tell you their immigration story, we have selected a few narratives that might help fill that gap.

The New Colossus is a poem by Emma Lazarus, her verses can also be found at the foot of the Statue of Liberty. “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.” This is a country built by immigrants (admittedly at the expense of the Native Americans), this country proudly claims to be “a melting pot” of cultures. So why now should we turn away entire nations worth of people? Give this poem a read. Remind yourself why America shouldn’t callously block immigrants from reaching for their American Dream.

What happens when we cherry pick who to let into the country and who to turn away? In 1939 a ship full of Jewish refugees tried to come to America to flee Hitler’s clutches, the United States (which was very anti semitic during this time period) turned the ship away. The passengers on that boat inevitably died in the concentration camps. To take a glimpse into life at the camps, the Courier highly recommends a thorough reading of Elie Wiesel’s Night. This book is actually the first in an autobiographical trilogy about his experience living under the Nazi regime, being separated from his family and finding himself trapped in Auschwitz. Wiesel said, “there may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.” It may be a different war, a different group but his words still carry the same weight. Don’t allow this country to turn away refugees based on the nation they’re fleeing from. Don’t allow these people to be turned away and to suffer like those passengers in 1939. Don’t let this country send people to their deaths.

Looking for something shorter to read? Try First They Came by Martin Niemoller, this poem explores what happens when people do not speak out to help those that are different. “Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.” It’s concise and gets straight to the point, if you can’t be bothered to help others how can you possibly expect someone else to help you?

As for that “Wall” that is clogging the media’s headlines, try giving Charles Bowden’s chilling and thrilling account of life in Juarez, Mexico a shot. His book, Murder City: Ciudad Juarez and the Global Economy’s New Killing Fields provides a few examples of what Mexicans are fleeing from. Mexico is not all sunshine and sombreros in Cancun and Juarez is one of the most dangerous cities in the world. Bowden put it best when he explains the violence in Juarez isn’t restricted to the drug trade, “There are two ways to lose your sanity in Juarez. One is to believe the violence results from a cartel war. The other is to claim to understand what is behind each murder.” This book suggestion is not intended to demonize Mexico, but to provide some insight as to what might compel someone to leave their country.

To gain a better insight on how interconnected we all really are read The Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini. The books follows the story of a brother and sister that are separated by a parent’s desperate act and shows how a single action in Afghanistan goes on to impact the lives of people living in America, France and Greece. This book also provides several examples of what causes a person to leave their home.

As for reading directly related to Muslims, the Courier suggests that you read the Quran. ISIS is a terrorist organization that has warped the spiritual text’s teachings into something unrecognizable. It is a book that teaches peace and love. In this political climate many Muslims have been attacked because of their religion, because people have the misconstrued notion that Islam and terrorism work together hand in hand. This is not the case. ISIS is a terrorist organization, they do not speak for other Muslims, they do not act on behalf of the Quran’s teachings, their actions and the actions of other terrorist groups are not a reflection of Islam. Would you want the hateful acts of the Westboro Baptist Church to be representative of all Christians? No. Would you want every militarized action by the United States to be seen as an act of Christian terrorism (as the U.S. is predominantly Christian and frankly other countries aren’t always happy when we intervene/invade their borders)? No. Take a moment to educate yourself, read about Islam and recognize that “radical Islamic terrorism” is really just terrorism. Stop demonizing a religion over the actions of a few and stop the spread of Islamophobia. Muslims are people, they’re not the boogeymen.