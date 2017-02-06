Writer’s Bloc: Forget Me Not

“You look as if you are in deep thought.”
The dark water of the ocean stretched out in front of them and the only sound was the lapping of the waves as they broke on shore and rolled over their bare feet.
“I am.”
“What are you thinking about?”
It was hard to describe all of the emotions that were flooding through him. He didn’t regret how his life had turned in the last few months. It had been quite a change and he never expected to feel comfortable with everything and everyone with whom he had been forced to interact.
Being alone in his house had its comforts and being thrown into this new situation had created turmoil in him. But now, he was actually glad it had happened to him. He might even say he was happy.
Change was hard for him and from his experience it was better to try to keep things controlled as much as possible. From his experience, change was never a good thing.
It was the war that had changed his life the most. It had changed his expectations about everything. He saw so much pain and suffering there. And having finished his duty and returning home, thrust back into a world where his biggest worry went from being shot to paying his mortgage, an emptiness took over him.
Life seemed to have lost the magic veil and a dark dreary reality set in. The woman he thought he knew before he left had changed into a self-centered, egocentric, materialistic shrew. The only thing that kept him in the marriage was his little girl. The time he had been away had caused bitterness and pain in his wife. They tried to renew the relationship by having another child but again reality took charge and even though he had saved 16 men aboard a PT boat he couldn’t even save his own son. The marriage fell apart and after the divorce the years of being alone became a habit and the emptiness settled in like an old friend.
But deep down inside he felt happy. And no matter how things turned out between himself and Grace, he knew he had done his best for her.
“Why do you ask?”
“What were we talking about?”
“I think it’s time we head back now.”
Writers’ Bloc:
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Writer’s Bloc: Forget Me Not
By Mary McPadden on February 6, 2017
Writers’ Bloc:
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
