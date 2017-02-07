Chamber hosts membership drive

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce has embarked on a 2017 membership drive throughout the Monroe businesses community.

Without the great businesses in town as members, the chamber is nothing. Partnering and cooperation is the key to success and the Chamber is the link to that success, Chamber of Commerce representative Lee Hossler said.

“With 2017 already settling in, we are looking to a new future and new members”, said Ray Giovanni, President of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.“We will be introducing many new programs this year.”

The Board of Directors has approved new programs such as Member-to-Member discounts and a new forum of open houses which will expose existing businesses to the community by partnering with the chamber and other businesses.

The chamber offers educational programs through their Power Network Group and Lunch N’ Learn seminars that cover a vast number of business topics that empower the small business owners. A variety other programs are held to inform, promote, advocate, connect and educate the business owners and their team members.

For more information call 203-268-6518 email info@monroectchamber.com or visit www.monroectchamber.com.