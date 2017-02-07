Himes: Trump immigration orders antithetical to American values

Last week, Congressman Jim Himes, a Democrat who represents Monroe in the U.S. House of Representatives, said in a press release that President Donald Trump’s recent executive actions on immigration are not in line with American values.

In a press release, Himes wrote that “today, President Trump signed executive orders regarding immigration, border security and sanctuary cities. If he were actually serious about the safety of our citizens, however, he would work with Congress to create a well-thought-out and comprehensive plan to increase the security of our nation.

“Instead, Trump continues to push extreme ideas such as a border wall that won’t provide more security, extreme enforcement that will likely lead to raids in our cities and families being torn apart at the border, and policies that will return people back to dangerous countries with no protection.

“These actions undermine our leadership and values around the globe, leading to a less secure world and a less secure America. Coupled with the orders we expect him to issue tomorrow that will turn away refugees fleeing terror, these orders are antithetical to our core values as Americans and must be condemned.”