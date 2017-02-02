Judd Road remains closed during oil cleanup

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) crews continue to clean up Monday’s oil spill, Monroe Police Lt. Rosalie Stuart said.

The spill occurred between North Street and Judd Road in Monroe after an oil truck carrying 2,500 gallons of oil swerved off the road to avoid hitting a deer. The Parkway Oil Company truck struck a tree before spilling 2,500 gallons of oil into wetlands.

Judd Road has been closed since the accident and Stuart said it could be closed until Sunday while DEEP personnel clean the spill.

She also said she does not know how long it will take the DEEP crews to complete the cleanup.

Easton Police Sgt. Will Spencer said Easton residents are experiencing increased traffic in the Judd Road area due to the oil spill.