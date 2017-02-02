Monroe Courier

Judd Road remains closed during oil cleanup

By TinaMarie Craven on February 2, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) crews continue to clean up Monday’s oil spill, Monroe Police Lt. Rosalie Stuart said.

Judd Road will be closed while the DEEP cleans up the spill.

Judd Road will be closed while the DEEP cleans up the spill.

The spill occurred between North Street and Judd Road in Monroe after an oil truck carrying 2,500 gallons of oil swerved off the road to avoid hitting a deer. The Parkway Oil Company truck struck a tree before spilling 2,500 gallons of oil into wetlands.

Judd Road has been closed since the accident and Stuart said it could be closed until Sunday while DEEP personnel clean the spill.

She also said she does not know how long it will take the DEEP crews to complete the cleanup.

Easton Police Sgt. Will Spencer said Easton residents are experiencing increased traffic in the Judd Road area due to the oil spill.

Related posts:

  1. Judd Road closed after oil truck tipped over
  2. Truck accident spills 2,500 gallons of oil
  3. Kurt Anderson of WMNR to be guest on Backstage Buzz
  4. Nancy Grace to deliver keynote address at Speaking of Women Luncheon

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress