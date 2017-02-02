Wrestling: Panthers overcome Rebels in tiebreaker

Masuk High’s wrestling team, in its second consecutive match – and for the fourth time this season – pulled out a hard-fought decision determined via a tiebreaker.

The Panthers edged visiting New Fairfield 41-40 on Senior Night, Wednesday, after nipping New Britain 40-39 at the Hastings Duals in Newington on Saturday.

Both nail-biters were decided on tiebreaker I, with victory going to the team with the greater number of first points scored. The squads remained deadlocked through the first eight tiebreakers, which included among others, sportsmanship regulations, greatest number of forfeits, pinfalls, technical falls, and major decisions.

“It’s exciting. It’s unusual for sure,” Masuk coach Darren Hayden said. “It is exciting, especially when you are able to win all of them.

“I don’t know if I’ve had four ties in my career before this year. I can’t believe we’ve won all of them,” added Hayden, who has coached for two decades.

The Panthers came from behind to force the tie with New Fairfield by winning five the last six bouts, and the final two clashes of the night. Justin Scianna, in the 195 pound weight division, and Rob Krajewski, at 220, both won via pinfall to erase a 40-28 deficit and force the tiebreaker scenario.

Scianna and Tyler King went to the third period before Scianna got the pin at the 5:23 mark, and Krajewski pinned Shane Mallory in just 17 seconds.

At 120 Mike Fedorko won via pin in 1:49. At 132 Tore Gambino won by pinfall in 4:36. In the 152 division Jason Lobdell won via pin in 1:10. At 160, Kyle Weiss pinned his opponent in 1:22. Rodolfo Matthews scored a 10-2 decision at 170.

“That was a huge win for us,” said Hayden, adding that the Panthers were taken down by the Rebels last winter. “It’s a complete turnaround. Last year this team beat us pretty handily.”

Having Weiss back in the lineup after he missed some time due to injury was key so the Panthers didn’t have to forfeit more than two weight divisions.

A strategic move on the part of Hayden, bumping Lobdell up from 145 to 152, thus swapping out the weight division the Panthers forfeited, proved effective as Lobdell earned a win.

“That turned out to make the difference in the match,” Hayden said.

The regular season is winding down for the Panthers, who are hopeful of a top-four finish in the South-West Conference championships, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 in New Fairfield.

“We’re just hoping we can finish in the top four and I’d really like to get top three,” Hayden said.

Last year, the Panthers finished fourth behind the third-place Rebels. Perennial powerhouses New Milford and Newtown are the favorites to contend for the title, and Hayden believes his squad can challenge New Fairfield and Pomperaug of Southbury for the third spot.

Masuk was beaten by Pomperaug by just nine points, despite forfeiting two bouts, earlier this season.

In last year’s SWC championships, the Panthers had seven grapplers finish among the top four, and Hayden would like to see his team better that total this time around, which he notes could push the Masuk wrestlers into third place.