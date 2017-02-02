Boys basketball: Masuk loses to fast-starting Kolbe

Junior guard Anthony Senior scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, as the Kolbe High boys basketball team raced out to a 38-21 lead en route to a 73-50 South-West Conference win over Masuk High on Thursday night at the Shehan Center in Bridgeport.

The Panthers, who saw their record dip to 4-9, were only able to keep the game close in the first quarter, trailing at one point, 13-12.

The Cougars scored the quarter’s final five points to lead, 18-12. Kolbe then lengthened its margin to 31-14, by going on a 13-2 run.

Besides Senior, Horace Edwards had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Ryan Winkler had 12 points while Trevor Rooney threw in eight for Masuk, which has a game on Friday night against Newtown.

It was only the third win on the season for the Cougars, who have lost 10 games.

“You fall behind by 17 points in a game and realistically hope to come back,” said Masuk coach Peter Szklarz. “We didn’t come in here and play anywhere near as hard enough in the first half. We knew it would be a battle from the start and we didn’t to respond better.”