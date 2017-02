Boys basketball: Masuk loses to fast-starting Kolbe

Junior guard Anthony Senior scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, as the Kolbe High boys basketball team raced out to a 38-21 lead en route to a 73-50 South-West Conference win over Masuk High on Thursday night at the Shehan Center in Bridgeport.

The Panthers, who saw their record dip to 4-9, were only able to keep the game close in the first quarter, trailing at one point, 13-12.

The Cougars scored the quarter’s final five points to lead, 18-12. Kolbe then lengthened its margin to 31-14, by going on a 13-2 run.

Besides Senior, Horace Edwards had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Ryan Winkler had 12 points while Trevor Rooney threw in eight for Masuk, which has a game on Friday night against Newtown.

It was only the third win on the season for the Cougars, who have lost 10 games.

“You fall behind by 17 points in a game and realistically hope to come back,” ¬†said Masuk coach Peter Szklarz. “We didn’t come in here and play anywhere near as hard enough in the first half. We knew it would be a battle from the start and we didn’t to respond better.”