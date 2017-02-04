Monroe Courier

Business and Career Programs offered at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on February 4, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is offering the following programs. For more information, call 203-452- 5197 or visit trumbullct-library.com.

Business Program — Wednesday, Feb. 8. Starting and Running a Successful Non-Profit, with Cliff Ennico. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Back by popular demand. Are you passionate about a worthy cause, or have you identified a group of underprivileged people in need of help? If so, you may have thought of starting a non-profit. With this information, build a successful organization, and identify resources that will help Speaker Cliff Ennico is a small business consultant and attorney in Fairfield. Details online. Free. Register.
Career Program — Thursday, Feb. 16. Platform to Employment (part of The Workplace Inc.). Led by Joel Zaremby and Dennis Amrine. 6:30-7:30 p.m. P2E addresses the need for the long term unemployed to return to work and the employer’s need to recruit skilled workers. P2E’s 5-week prep program includes skills assessments, career readiness, and career coaches. Employers get a risk-free opportunity to evaluate and consider hiring participants during a trial work experience. Details online. Free. Register.

Related posts:

  1. Security and senior computer crime prevention
  2. Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club to meet
  3. Kennedy Center celebrates 10 years of Magic Moments
  4. Operation Fuel, community partners, offer energy assistance this winter

Tags:

Previous Post Test Drive: Jaguar’s SUV — What’s not to like?
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress