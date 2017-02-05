Girls basketball: Panthers battle but fall to Nighthawks

Masuk High’s girls’ basketball team dropped a 37-20 decision to visiting Newtown on Friday, Senior Night. The Nighthawks improved to 13-4 and the Panthers dropped to 2-14.

The Panthers got five points from Callie Engle, four from Gabby Beckett, and three apiece from Gia DeLorenzo and Kaitlyn Infante. Emily Rentz and Lauryn White each added two, and Casey Sederquest tacked on a point.

Nicki DaPra and Rylee Mulligan each scored a dozen for the Nighthawks.

Newtown led 14-4 after one quarter of play and early-second stanza hoops by DeLorenzo and Rentz, the latter of which came off a baseline inbound play, got Masuk to within six points just 1:30 into the second.

Masuk held Newtown to just one field goal – a DaPra 3-pointer; her fourth shot from downtown – in the first 5:49 of the second stanza. The Panthers limited the Nighthawks to just two more points in the quarter, but managed only a free throw after the early-quarter baskets, and trailed 19-9 at halftime.

Down 22-10 midway through a defensive-minded third period, the Panthers got the deficit down to nine when Infante blocked a shot at one end of the court and sank a 3-poiner at the other end.

After the Hawks built a 28-13 lead, and a Beckett 3-pointer made it 28-16 heading to the fourth.

Engle opened the fourth-quarter scoring with another long-range bucket, pulling the Panthers back to within nine. Masuk’s defense made stops, with Engle coming away with a steal, but another Masuk 3-point try, which would trimmed the lead to just six, was off the mark. Newtown’s Mulligan hit a 3-poiner at the other end for a 28-19 cushion with 5:30 left, and the Hawks pulled away.

Masuk’s defense, and Sederquest’s strong rebounding gave the Panthers opportunities to chip away against Newtown, but the Panthers never made a run.

“We’ve got to get a shot to fall,” Masuk coach Mike Collins said.

“It stinks to lose but they play hard and they’re really good kids,” Collins added. “I’ll be disappointed when we give a bad effort and we haven’t given a bad effort all year. We’re aggressive. We battle to til the end.

“This stuff’s about more than basketball. It’s about life lessons. Sometimes in life you lose,” said Collins, adding that his team has had a lot of positive takeaways throughout the season.

“Battling, sticking together, being a good teammate, being a good person. That’s what you want.”

The Panthers honored their three seniors, Sederquest, White and Alicia Cascella. With so many up and coming players in the fold, the Panthers have optimism for upcoming campaigns, and the opposition recognizes reason for optimism.

“They have a great coach. The program he’s running is going to be great in a few years,” Newtown coach Jeremy O’Connell anticipates.

“One of our downfalls is our shots don’t fall. Next year they’re going to fall and I’m jealous,” Sederquest said with a smile. “I’m going to come back and watch them as much as possible.”