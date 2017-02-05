Girls basketball: Masuk teams up to defeat Stratford

The Masuk High girls basketball team defeated Stratford High, 63-28, in an SWC game on Saturday.

Callie Engle scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, to pace Masuk (3-14).

Lauryn White and Casey Sederquest scored 10 points each.

Brianna Craig scored six points, Kaitlyn Infante five, Sammy Schiebe four and Gabby Beckett four.

Bella Migliaro, Megan O’Meara and Alicia Casella each knocked down 3-pointers.

Emily Rentz had two points.

Cora Martonak (eight points), Julia Torreso (seven points), Rebecca McMahon (five points), Keryna Upchurch (three points) and Maddy Perley (two points) led Stratford (2-13, 0-9 SWC).