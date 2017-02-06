Monroe Courier

Boys basketball: Masuk High falls to Stratford, 57-49

February 6, 2017

Masuk High lost to Stratford High, 57-49, in an SWC boys basketball game on Monday.

Ryan Winkler (13 points) and Kyle Orie (10 points) led the Panthers.

Stratford was in front 12-8 after one quarter, 27-18 at the half and 35-26 after three periods.

Nate Shields scored 18 points to lead the Red Devils.

Shields made three 3-pointers and Joe August had two.

Cam Peters scored 13 points, Jack Ryan nine, T.J. Green five and Prince Carter four.

Stratford (57)

Cam Peters 5 3-4 13     Nate Shields 5 5-5 18   Jack Ryan  4 1-2  9   John Bike 0 0-0 0  Connor Anstis 1 0-0 2   Joe August 2 0-0 6  Prince Carter 2 0-2 4  TJ Green 1 3-6 5
Totals: 20 10-17 57

By Quarter: 12  15  7  23

Masuk (49)
Trevor Rooney 3 0-1 7  Kyle Orie  3 2-4 10   Ryan Winkler 3 5-7 13  Zach Forte  0 1-4 1  Jed Wittenberger 1 0-0 2 Luke shaffer 3 1-4 7
Totals:  16 11-20 49

By Quarter:  8  10  8  23

3’s- Shields 3, August 2
Masuk – Orie 2, Winkler 2, Rooney 1, Sante 1

