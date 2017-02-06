Boys basketball: Masuk High falls to Stratford, 57-49

Masuk High lost to Stratford High, 57-49, in an SWC boys basketball game on Monday.

Ryan Winkler (13 points) and Kyle Orie (10 points) led the Panthers.

Stratford was in front 12-8 after one quarter, 27-18 at the half and 35-26 after three periods.

Nate Shields scored 18 points to lead the Red Devils.

Shields made three 3-pointers and Joe August had two.

Cam Peters scored 13 points, Jack Ryan nine, T.J. Green five and Prince Carter four.

Stratford (57)

Cam Peters 5 3-4 13 Nate Shields 5 5-5 18 Jack Ryan 4 1-2 9 John Bike 0 0-0 0 Connor Anstis 1 0-0 2 Joe August 2 0-0 6 Prince Carter 2 0-2 4 TJ Green 1 3-6 5

Totals: 20 10-17 57

By Quarter: 12 15 7 23

Masuk (49)

Trevor Rooney 3 0-1 7 Kyle Orie 3 2-4 10 Ryan Winkler 3 5-7 13 Zach Forte 0 1-4 1 Jed Wittenberger 1 0-0 2 Luke shaffer 3 1-4 7

Totals: 16 11-20 49

By Quarter: 8 10 8 23

3’s- Shields 3, August 2

Masuk – Orie 2, Winkler 2, Rooney 1, Sante 1