Wrestling: Panthers defeat Bobcats in finale

The Masuk High wrestling team toppled Brookfield High, 58-24, on Monday night to finish off its regular-season slate.
The Panthers finished the dual-meet season at 18-19, 5-3 in the South-West Conference.
Masuk will compete in the SWC tournament at New Fairfield High beginning on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Results as follows:
Masuk 58, Brookfield 24
106 Aidan Fitton (B) pin Luke LaRiviere :55
113 Louis Stabile (B) forfeit
120 Mike Fedorko (M) pin Tyler Pinto :29
126 Zach Minch (M) pin Ben Schmitt 1 :01
132 Tore Gambino (M) pin Matt Ehard 2:56
138 Curtis Fedorko (M) pin Cotto Nakano 1:01
145 Jason Lobdell (M) pin Julian Checco :28
152 Brendon Attah (M) pin Gustavo Rocha 1:03
160 Kyle Weiss (M) pin Blair Ayala :19
170 Rodolfo Mathews (M) pin Connor McRedmond :51
182 Carlo Zaccagnini (M) MD Logan Schaab 10-0
195 Adam Frame (B) pin Matt Martino 1:04
220 Rob Krajewski (M) pin James Kavanaugh :11
285 Wyatt Smiley (B) forfeit