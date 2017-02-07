Monroe Courier

Wrestling: Panthers defeat Bobcats in finale

February 7, 2017

The Masuk High wrestling team toppled Brookfield High, 58-24, on Monday night to finish off its regular-season slate.

The Panthers finished the dual-meet season at 18-19, 5-3 in the South-West Conference.

Masuk will compete in the SWC tournament at New Fairfield High beginning on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Results as follows:

Masuk 58, Brookfield 24

106 Aidan Fitton (B) pin Luke LaRiviere :55

113 Louis Stabile (B) forfeit

120 Mike Fedorko (M) pin Tyler Pinto :29

126 Zach Minch (M) pin Ben Schmitt 1 :01

132 Tore Gambino (M) pin Matt Ehard 2:56

138 Curtis Fedorko (M) pin Cotto Nakano 1:01

145 Jason Lobdell (M) pin Julian Checco :28

152 Brendon Attah (M) pin Gustavo Rocha 1:03

160 Kyle Weiss (M) pin Blair Ayala :19

170 Rodolfo Mathews (M) pin Connor McRedmond :51

182 Carlo Zaccagnini (M) MD Logan Schaab 10-0

195 Adam Frame (B) pin Matt Martino 1:04

220 Rob Krajewski (M) pin James Kavanaugh :11

285 Wyatt Smiley (B) forfeit

