Obituary: Renee LeDonne, 72, of Monroe, formerly of Trumbull

Renee LeDonne, 72, of Monroe, formerly of Trumbull, homemaker, administrative assistant, sales associate, insurance claims analyst, died Feb. 4, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport on April 13, 1944, daughter of the late Michael and Marion (Ennaco) LeDonne.

Survived by sons, Ric LeDonne and his wife, Jan of Canton, Mass., Paul Santacapita of Shelton, and David Santacapita and his wife, Karla of Wilmington, N.C., four grandchildren, brother, Michael LeDonne and his wife, Margaret of New York City, and sister, Michelle Reichert and her husband, George of Newtown.

Services: Thursday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., Saint Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Entombment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Garden Mausoleum, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, at themmrf.org, 383 Main Ave., 5th floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.