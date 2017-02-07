Sredzinski supports plan to restore $20 million in school funding

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski announced his support of a plan that Senate and House Republicans unveiled a plan to reinstate nearly $20 million in education funding that was cut midyear to cities and towns throughout the state on Tuesday.

The proposal would also eliminate the current budget deficit of $11.9 million as estimated by the Office of Fiscal Analysis. This means the restoration of $134,996 for Monroe and $405,150 for Newtown in this current fiscal year.

“For me, it was a priority this session to restore the nearly $20 million in cuts that have forced cities and towns to scramble to try to make up for the loss in the middle of the budget year and make impossible decisions about where to make these cuts,” said Sredzinski. “Education aid must be a top spending priority for the state; and the Republican proposal allows Connecticut to address the budget deficit by trimming the state’s vast bureaucracy instead of school resources and personnel.”

The proposed cuts in the Republicans’ alternative were made to non-entitlement programs in a variety of state agencies. They were carefully selected to do the least amount of harm to Connecticut residents.

“Monroe and Newtown have been particularly hard hit by these cuts and I am concerned for the impact that they will have on students, teachers, and parents,” said Rep. Sredzinski. “The longer we wait to address this problem, the harder it is to close the budget deficit as agencies continue to spend their operating budgets. I am urging my colleagues in the legislature from both parties to adopt these smarter proposed changes so we can begin a bipartisan effort to fulfill the state’s commitment to our towns, protect education funding, and eliminate the remaining state budget deficit.”