Town asks residents not to park on the street tonight

The Town of Monroe issued a warning about Thursday’s inclement weather that spurred statewide storm warnings.
“Our advice is to keep off the roads as much as you can during this storm. This also means do not park your vehicles in the roads tonight and during any storm. It is not safe for emergency situations and it makes proper plowing that much more difficult,” the release said.
The town’s press release also said the storm is expected to hit Monroe early Thursday morning.
“Snow is expected to move into the state between 3 – 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The snow is expected to become moderate within 3 hours of starting. Temperatures continuing to fall into the low 30’s by daybreak.
Thursday Morning Rush Hour: Snow, moderate to heavy at times with two plus inches of snow on roads and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour by 8 a.m. The impact on the morning rush hour is expected to be moderate to major with snow cover on all roads and low visibilities. Very slick driving conditions are expected. The snow is expected to continue moderate to heavy at times thru the morning with temperatures continuing to fall into the upper 20’s by noon.
Thursday Afternoon: Snow tapering off during the early afternoon with some blowing and drifting and north winds increasing to 20 – 30 miles per hour. The impact on the afternoon rush hour is expected to be moderate with some snow cover remaining on most roads and temperatures in the upper 20’s.
Total accumulations are currently forecast to range from eight to 12 inches statewide. The snow is expected to be dryer in northern and central Connecticut and somewhat wetter in southern Connecticut. No icing or coastal flooding is expected with this storm. The overall impact of this event is expected to be moderate to major,” the release said.