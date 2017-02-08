Monroe Courier

Murphy opposes DeVos Education Secretary confirmation

By Monroe Courier on February 8, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released the following statement on Feb. 7 after voting against confirming Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos. Murphy spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate in opposition to DeVos the same day she was confirmed.  

“Today, the Senate voted to confirm a woman who called public schools a ‘dead end.’ Public schools weren’t a ‘dead end’ for me, my parents, my wife, or my kids, which is why I took a stand on the Senate floor early this morning,” said Murphy.

DeVos was confirmed as the new Education Secretary after Vice President Mike Pence cast his tie-breaking vote.

“I voted against Betsy DeVos today because people in Connecticut couldn’t understand why a person who has fought so hard to undermine public schools would be put in charge of them. I heard from thousands of Connecticut parents and teachers who are concerned with Mrs. DeVos’s agenda, and as a parent of two young boys, I share their concerns,” Murphy said. “Now that she’s confirmed, I’ll work to help her understand our public schools. I’ll work overtime to help when she’s doing something that’s good for kids, and I’ll fight to stop her when she’s not.”

After meeting with DeVos privately and questioning DeVos during a HELP Committee hearing earlier this month, Murphy expressed opposition to the nominee. He also joined Senator Elizabeth Warren and four other HELP Committee members last week in raising concerns about DeVos’s potential conflicts of interest, particularly those in for-profit higher education.

Related posts:

  1. New police dog Murphy joins force
  2. Connecticut politicians respond to Dallas shooting
  3. Nonprofit donates K-9 vest to Monroe police
  4. Murphy named top Democrat on Foreign Relations subcommittee

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Town asks residents not to park on the street tonight
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress