A Valentine for Stepney

Drive through the Stepney section of Monroe and something catches your eye as you pass the Stepney Green.

Two hearts pierced by Cupid’s arrow shout out to you with a special Valentine message, “From Stepney With Love.”

Monroe’s Caitlin Loehr created an exhibit in and around the gazebo on the Stepney Green along Route 25 in Monroe. Her design includes more than 350 hand-cut hearts, cut by community volunteers and attached to extended wires buried into the lawn that flutter with love with every breath of the wind.

“I wanted to make art that would spread joy to everyone who sees it,” said Loehr.

Art on the Green representative Lee Hossler said, “The exhibit, which is strung from one end of the Green to the other, is beautiful and interesting during the daylight hours but as the natural light wanes, the flood lighting shares the visual aspect of the art.”

Loehr is a graduate of Bennington College in Bennington, Vt., where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in theater design. Loehr expanded her visual arts knowledge at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Ga. She has worked for Macy’s Department Stores as a visual merchandising designer and is currently creating visual merchandising displays for West Elm in Westport, Conn. She is a member of the Save Our Stepney Task Force.

This is the first in a series of public art installations entitled “Art for the Green” for 2017, originated by the Save our Stepney Task Force.

“We are presently searching for artists and exploring sources to fund future public art installations on the Stepney Green,” said Joel Leneker, president of the Save Our Stepney Task Force.

According to a press release, “the Save Our Stepney Task Force is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, more specifically to preserve and enhance the character of the village of Stepney, Connecticut, incorporated within the Town of Monroe. The organization’s scope of concern includes identifying, documenting, improving and/or preserving historic, cultural and natural properties and features of Stepney. Activities include public events, education, beautification and cultural enrichment. Community involvement and cooperation with other civic groups and the Town of Monroe are encouraged.”

For more information about the Save Our Stepney Task Force or Art for the Green, call Lee Hossler at 203-261-5702 or Joel Leneker at 203-375-0830.