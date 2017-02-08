Judd Road to open this afternoon

Judd Road is scheduled to open after 4 p.m. today following a massive oil spill that had closed the road to through traffic since Jan. 30.

Monroe Police Lt. Rosalie Stuart said Judd Road will be open this evening. She also said road repairs are scheduled to continue on Friday.

An oil tanker dumped approximately 1,800 gallons of oil near the Easton border after colliding with a tree last week, causing the road to closed off during the cleanup efforts.

Police said the truck driver swerved off the road and overturned while trying to avoid hitting a deer. Complicating matters was the fact that the accident happened near a wetlands area.

But none of the oil entered the wetlands, according to Joseph Palmieri, president of Connecticut Tank Removal in Bridgeport, which conducted the cleanup. Palmieri said the remediation is going very well. Palmieri is also a volunteer firefighter with the Easton Volunteer Fire Department.

He praised the quick response by the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department, who helped with the initial cleanup. The Monroe Police Department and Easton Police Department also responded and have helped with closing the road and the traffic detours.

What prevented a potential disaster was the fact that the oil company was quick to respond, had a plan in place, had everything ready and immediately contacted Connecticut Tank Removal, Palmieri said. “We were able to respond in such a manner that we were able to cut it off before it did any serious damage,” he said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to the spill.