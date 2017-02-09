Monroe Courier

Boys basketball: Masuk falls to Brookfield

By Monroe Courier on February 9, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Brookfield High boys basketball team edge Masuk, 67-64, in an SWC matchup.

Will Santee led Masuk with 17 points, Luke Shaffer added 15 and Ryan Winkler 11.

For Brookfield, Lucas Joshi had 29 markers.

