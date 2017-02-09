Boys basketball: Masuk falls to Brookfield

The Brookfield High boys basketball team edge Masuk, 67-64, in an SWC matchup.
Will Santee led Masuk with 17 points, Luke Shaffer added 15 and Ryan Winkler 11.
For Brookfield, Lucas Joshi had 29 markers.
